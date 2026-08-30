India has emerged as a major supplier of gasoline (petrol) to Russia as repeated Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian refineries have disrupted domestic fuel production and triggered a surge in fuel imports.

According to data from energy analytics firm Vortexa, Russia's seaborne gasoline imports surged to a record of around 125,000 barrels per day (kbd) in August, equivalent to a projected 470,000 tonnes for the month.

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Indian Refiners Supply Up to 1 Million Barrels of Gasoline to Russia

Indian refiners have supplied as much as 1 million barrels of gasoline to Russia over the past two months. According to news agency PTI, citing trade sources, the shipments primarily came from the Vadinar refinery in Gujarat. The facility is operated by Nayara Energy, which is 50 per cent owned by Russia's Rosneft.