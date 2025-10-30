In a shocking hit-and-run incident on the Modasa-Lunawada Road along National Highway 48 in Gujarat’s Mahisagar district, a drunk school teacher allegedly rammed into two motorcyclists and dragged them for over a kilometre with his car. Both riders sustained injuries in the incident.

According to the NDTV report, police said the accused, identified as Manish Patel, was driving under the influence of alcohol, along with his brother Mehul Patel, who was also intoxicated. Liquor bottles were found inside the vehicle, which has been seized. Both men have been arrested.

ALSO READ: UP: One Dead, 13 Injured, Eight Missing After Boat Capsises In Bahraich; Rescue Operation Underway A 33-second video of the incident has gone viral, showing the car dragging the motorcycle that appeared to be lodged under its front bumper. One of the riders is seen falling and getting caught under the wheels. The victims have been identified as 50-year-old Dineshbhai and 21-year-old Sunil.

"The police have registered a case against the two accused. They have also called the Forensics Science Laboratory team. A probe is underway," Mahisagar Deputy Superintendent of Police Kamlesh Vasava said. One More Horrible Hit and Run in Modi's Gujarat. (Modasa Godhra Road)

गुजरात के मोडासा गोधरा हाइवे पर कार चालक ने बाइक सवार को टक्कर मारी और अपनी ही कार बोनेट पर पांच किलोमीटर तक घसीट कर ले गया।#HitandRun#hitandruncrash pic.twitter.com/HLFGO5QgQJ — alhaz (@ajju__tweets) October 29, 2025 Officials added that steps are being taken to cancel the teacher’s driving licence. The injured are currently receiving treatment at Lunawada Civil Hospital and Godhra Civil Hospital. In a separate incident, a Kalaripayattu trainer and his wife were arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly chasing down and killing a delivery agent after a minor road accident. The incident, caught on CCTV, took place on October 25 at Nataraja Layout. Police said the accused, Manoj Kumar (32) from Kerala, and his wife Aarati Sharma (30) from Jammu and Kashmir, deliberately rammed their car into the victim’s scooter following a brief altercation.

ALSO READ: Bengaluru Martial Arts Trainer, His Wife Chase And Kill Delivery Agent After Minor Brush On Road, Caught On Cam The victim, identified as 24-year-old Darshan from Kembattalli, was riding with his friend Varun when their scooter accidentally grazed the car’s mirror. Despite Darshan’s apology, the couple pursued and hit him from behind, killing him instantly. CCTV footage later showed the two returning to the scene wearing masks to retrieve broken car parts. Police have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for murder and destruction of evidence.