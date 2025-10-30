In a tragic incident, an elderly woman died while eight people, including five children, were reported missing after a boat capsised in the Kaudiyala River in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district.

The incident took place near Bharathapur village when the boat overturned in the river at around 6:00 PM. Apart from one dead, 13 injuries were reported as police launched a rescue operation.

The boat was carrying 22 passengers and was travelling to Bharathapur when the mishap occurred. All the passengers were from neighbouring Lakhimpur's Khairatiya village.

Bahraich SP RN Singh also rushed to the site and took stock of the search and rescue operations. Speaking about the cause of the mishap, he said that the boat struck a log near the riverbank, which caused an imbalance and eventually the boat overturned.