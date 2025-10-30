- By Shubham Bajpai
In a tragic incident, an elderly woman died while eight people, including five children, were reported missing after a boat capsised in the Kaudiyala River in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district.
The incident took place near Bharathapur village when the boat overturned in the river at around 6:00 PM. Apart from one dead, 13 injuries were reported as police launched a rescue operation.
The boat was carrying 22 passengers and was travelling to Bharathapur when the mishap occurred. All the passengers were from neighbouring Lakhimpur's Khairatiya village.
Bahraich SP RN Singh also rushed to the site and took stock of the search and rescue operations. Speaking about the cause of the mishap, he said that the boat struck a log near the riverbank, which caused an imbalance and eventually the boat overturned.
The Bahraich SP said, "Today, in the Bharatpur village of Bahraich district, villagers had set out on a boat to the market. As they returned, their boat struck a log near the riverbank. This caused the boat to lose balance and capsize. Of the 22 villagers on board, eight are missing, 13 are injured, and one has died."
According to a statement issued by the authorities on Wednesday, the missing persons include, boatman Mihilal Yadav (38), Shivnandan Maurya (50), Suman (28), Sohni (5), Shivam (9), and a five-year-old daughter of Shanti. Victim Ramjaiya's two grandsons aged 7 years and 10 years are also missing, it said.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the incident and directed police and civic officials to reach the site immediately, along with NDRF and SDRF teams, to ensure prompt rescue and relief operations.
Bharathapur village is a remote village, located deep inside the Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary, and is surrounded on three sides by the river and has no road connectivity, leaving locals at the mercy of boats for travel.
The area is difficult to access, and forest officials said wild elephants are often seen in the region. The officials said the incident site is located within the forest, far from the district headquarters, and communication has been difficult.
