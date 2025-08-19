The monsoon activity is at its peak in several states across India, with excessive rainfall in Mumbai, Himachal, Bengal and Gujarat. Extremely heavy rainfall has been battering Gujarat, with Sutrapada of Gir Somnath recording 11.30 inches of rainfall in the last 24 hours.

According to the latest weather forecast released by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on August 19 at 1 pm, as many as 8 districts, including Daman and Diu, have been placed under red alert for extremely heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places. The weather department has expressed a high possibility of the aforementioned weather conditions today.

The India Meteorological Department has issued red, orange and yellow alerts across Gujarat till August 23, in the wake of incessant rainfall. Several areas have been put under a red alert for excessive rainfall, including Daman and Diu.

The districts that have been placed under red alert are Navsari, Valsad, Dadar Nagar Haveli, Daman, Porbandar, Junagarh, Gir Somnath and Diu on Tuesday.

Nine other districts, including Bharuch, Surat, Dangs, Tapi, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Amreli, Bhavnagar, and Dev Bhumi Dwarka, are placed under an orange alert on Tuesday for very heavy rain with thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places.

Gujarat Weather On Wednesday, August 19: Red Alert Continues

- Surat, Navsari, Valsad, Dadar Nagar Haveli, Daman, Amreli, and Bhavnagar will remain under red alert on Wednesday for the strong possibility of extremely heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning.

- 13 other districts will remain under an orange alert for the possibility of very heavy rainfall tomorrow.

- The rest of the districts are placed under an orange alert for heavy rain with thunderstorms. None of the Gujarat districts remains without a weather warning on Wednesday.

Gujarat Weather Forecast Till August 23

- Each district of Gujarat is under one or another alert till August 23 amid heavy downpour, bringing life to a halt.

- According to the latest weather forecast by IMD, only four districts have been placed under red alert on Thursday, August 21. A few others are placed on an orange alert, and the remaining are on a yellow alert for heavy rainfall.