- As Gujarat is experiencing peak monsoon activity, with several weather phenomena contributing to continuous rain, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert in five Gujarat districts and in Daman, Diu, and Dadar and Nagar Haveli.

Roads, highways, and streets are experiencing water accumulation, disrupting daily life and traffic in Gujarat, as heavy rainfall is causing the water level to rise.

- Navsari, Valsad, Sabarkantha, Junagarh, and Gir Somnath of Gujarat have been placed under an orange alert for the strong possibility of very heavy rains with thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places in the country.

- Rest, all the districts have been put on a yellow alert for the possibility of heavy rain with thunderstorms and lightning on Saturday.

Gujarat Weather Forecast: Alert To Remain In Place Till August 26

- The weather department has placed an orange alert for 5 Gujarat districts and Diu on Sunday for heavy rain with thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places.

- Amreli, Aravali, Sabarkantha, Mehsana, and Gir Somnath, along with Diu, will remain under an orange alert on Sunday. The remaining districts are under a yellow alert for the possibility of heavy rain in isolated places.

- A similar weather pattern is expected to follow on August 25 and August 26, with all the districts under an orange or yellow alert.

- Amreli, Bhavnagar, Valsad, Navsari, Chhota Udepur, Mahisagar, Dahod and Panchmahal - a total of 7 Gujarat districts and Dadar Nagar Haveli, Daman, Diu will remain under an orange alert on Monday for the possibility of heavy rain with thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places.