Gurugram : A man sleeping in a car near a club here was allegedly taken hostage by three youths who broke into his four-wheeler, drove him to some place before throwing him out and fled with the car, police said on Monday.

The three men, who allegedly intended to sell the car, have been arrested on robbery charges, they said.

Police have recovered the car that had been taken on rent from their possession.

According to police, a man reported the robbery on Sunday, saying it happened when he had gone out to party at a club in Sector 29, Gurugram.

After some time, he came back from the club and slept in the car while his friends were still inside the club, he said.



It was around 4.30 am on Sunday while he was asleep when three youths entered the car -- one of whom sat on the front seat and two on the back seat, he said in his complaint.