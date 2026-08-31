Jagran Correspondent, Gurugram: In a major update, the Gurugram Metro is reportedly planning to extend its route at least till Sohna due to a sudden surge in population. Earlier, the plan was to develop a metro corridor from Gurgaon Railway Station to Bhondsi Village, but the authority is now considering extending it to IMT Sohna. The project is expected to significantly boost the regional connectivity in Delhi and its nearby regions.

Corridor To Boost Connectivity The construction of a metro corridor between Gurgaon Railway Station and Sohna will provide a direct public transport option to the residents of Old Gurugram. The proposed route will connect busy regions, including Sadar Bazaar, Jail Road, and Rajiv Chowk. As per the reports, a technical study will be conducted to determine the corridor's layout beyond Rajiv Chowk.

The authority is planning to expand the metro services beyond Bhondsi given the rapid development of residential societies, commercial projects, and other amenities in the Sohna region. The Gurugram-Sohna Highway and surrounding roads often witness heavy congestion due to the surge in private vehicles. The construction of the Metro corridor will provide an alternative to the locals and improve their travel experience.

ALSO READ: Noida Metro Launches NCMC Service: Travel Across India’s Metros With One Card, Get QR Tickets On WhatsApp Metro Route To Reduce Congestion "Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini himself wants most areas of Gurugram to be covered by the Metro corridor. Keeping this in mind, a proposal is being prepared to develop a corridor from Gurgaon Railway Station to IMT Sohna. Previously, the plan was to build the corridor only from Gurgaon Railway Station to Bhondsi," Mukesh Sharma, Gurugram MLA, was quoted as saying by Jagran.

"In response to public demand, I also discussed the extension to IMT Sohna with the Chief Minister. The development of this corridor will reduce traffic congestion in many areas, from Old Gurugram to New Gurugram," he added. Along with improving the regional connectivity, the project will also boost the financial activities in the region.