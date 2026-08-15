Jagran Correspondent, Noida: Passengers travelling on the Noida Metro can now use the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) to travel across metro networks in different cities. The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) launched the NCMC service on Saturday, August 15, on the occasion of Independence Day.

The card can be used for travel and payments at all 21 stations of the Noida Metro. It is also valid on metro systems across the country and on city bus services equipped with NCMC technology.

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WhatsApp Ticketing Facility Launched

Along with the NCMC service, NMRC has introduced a WhatsApp-based ticketing facility to make ticket purchases more convenient. Passengers can use the service to receive QR-based metro tickets directly on WhatsApp.

NMRC also inaugurated a new Passenger Information Display System (PIDS) on the platform. The system will provide passengers with real-time information about arriving trains and other operational updates.

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Training Facility for Metro Staff

NMRC has also strengthened its operational and training infrastructure. The corporation recently took over the Communication-Based Train Control (CBTC) system from the Delhi Metro.

A training simulator has been installed in the laboratory to help train train operators and maintenance personnel under conditions similar to actual metro operations.

The facility will also be used to test equipment and software planned for upcoming metro projects and expansions.

Technology to Improve Metro Operations

The new laboratory will allow signalling equipment to be inspected and tested before it is deployed in the field. Any faults identified during testing can be rectified at the laboratory stage, helping reduce operational risks.