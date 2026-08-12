Jagran Correspondent, Noida : After a long wait, Noida's first skywalk, connecting Blue and Aqua Lines of the Delhi and Noida Metros, will be open to the public on August 16. This skywalk will connect the two metro lines in the city.

The project cost approximately Rs 45 crore and has been built in a time frame of three years. It is in its final stages of construction. Noida Authority CEO Krishna Karunesh has ordered it to be operational without an inauguration, giving the city's residents an Independence Day gift.

It will connect Sector 52 (Blue Line) and Sector 51 (Aqua Line) metro stations, eliminating the need for passengers to come onto the road, making the interchange process safe and smooth.

Work started in 2023

The authority began work on this project in 2023. The construction of the skywalk will provide significant relief to thousands of commuters travelling between the two metro stations.

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Currently, passengers must navigate the distance by walking beneath the station, which is often crowded and requires people to come to the main road.

Some technical changes were made to the design during construction, connecting the skywalk to the front of the metro station's elevators, increasing its length. The skywalk is approximately six meters wide, making it easier for passengers to move around.

Interchange between the two metro stations is safer

It features improved lighting, stronger railings, and easier access for disabled passengers. This will make interchange between the two metro stations not only easier but also safer. CEO Krishna Karunesh stated that the skywalk will be dedicated to the public by August 16, giving Noida its first skywalk.