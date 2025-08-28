Gurugram News: The Municipal Corporation’s multi-level parking near Sohna Chowk and Sadar Bazar was constructed months ago, but remains non-operational, causing continued congestion near the Sadar Bazar area. Sharing an update about the multi-storey car parking, Chief Engineer, Municipal Corporation, Gurugram said, “The tender process for repair and maintenance of the parking is underway. The parking will soon be opened for vehicles.”

The Municipal Corporation official has said that the delay is due to the ongoing tender process for the repair and maintenance work. He has also assured that the parking facility will be opened soon. Details About Gurugram’s Multi-Storey Parking The Municipal Corporation has constructed a six-storey parking near Sohna Chowk and Sadar Bazar, which includes commercial shops on the ground and first floor. Three underground parking levels are also part of the complex. The construction was completed over six months ago, but it has yet to be opened to the public.

The multi-storey parking has been designed to accommodate 206 cars and 190 two-wheelers. The structure is estimated to be built at a cost of Rs 54 crore, Jagran.com reported. The original deadline for completing the construction of the parking was set for December 31, 2021. However, the project faced delays and the deadline was extended due to Covid-19 pandemic and a temporary construction ban imposed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

A new deadline was set for March 31, 2023, but the construction remained incomplete. Another deadline was set for March 31, 2024, but further delays occurred due to the pending relocation of electric transformers and trees from the construction site.