Jagran Correspondent, Gurugram | Two persons were killed after a speeding car hit a motorcycle from behind while it was going towards Old Railway Road near Lalji Hospital in Sector 12, Gurugram, in Haryana on Thursday night. A Tata Punch crashed into a bike in the Sector 14 police station area. Police filed a case against the car driver and arrested him.

One of the deceased was identified as Enforcement Directorate employee Rohit Kumar. The ED staff member was riding the motorcycle when the car hit it from behind. 26-year-old Rohit Kumar was a resident of Jadra village in Rampura police station area of Rewari, while 27-year-old Abhishek Kumar was a resident of Rewari Kheda village in Bhiwani.

ALSO READ: Gurugram Traffic Advisory: Delhi-Jaipur Highway Service Lane To Remain Closed For 2 Months | Check Alternative Routes Both Friends Were Returning Home On Bike When Accident Took Place According to the police, Rohit was working as a data operator on a contract basis in the Enforcement Directorate zonal office in Gurugram for two years and was living on rent in Mian Wali Colony of Gurugram. Abhishek, meanwhile, worked for a property dealer and lived on rent in Mahavir Nagar. They were friends. Around 1 am, they were returning home on their bike when the incident occurred.

ALSO READ: Gurugram: Attack Plot Foiled Ahead Of Independence Day; 3 Deepak Nandal Gang Aides Held With Pakistan-Made Guns Locals Catch The Accused Driver And Hand Him Over To Police After being hit by the speeding Tata Punch, both fell on the road in an unconscious state. Theus state. Locals took injured Rohit and Abhishek to a private hospital, where doctors declared them dead. Meanwhile, bystanders helped police catch the car driver. People said the driver was drunk. He has been identified as Priyanshu, a resident of Gurugram. Police registered a case against him, and an investigation was launched.