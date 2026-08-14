Gwalior Dog Bite Case: A shocking case of dog bite has come to light in the Gwalior district of Madhya Pradesh, where a landlord unleashed his pet dogs on an electricity department employee. The employee, who was visiting the property to record a meter reading, sustained serious injuries in the attack.

Man Unleashes Pets On Staff According to Naidunia report, the incident took place in the Indira Nagar area under the jurisdiction of the Hazira police station. Ravindra Singh Rajawat, an outsourced employee of the electricity department, had gone to Biru Tomar’s house to take a meter reading. As he stepped forward to take the reading, Biru asked if he was from the electricity department. When the employee confirmed, Biru began hurling abuses at him.

Following this, he came outside with his three pet dogs, including a Pitbull, a Rottweiler, and a German Shepherd and unleashed them on Ravindra. The dogs brutally mauled Ravindra, leaving him covered in blood. Ravindra then informed his colleagues and superiors about the incident. When other staff members from the electricity department arrived at the scene, Biru verbally abused them too. Additionally, he threatened to kill them.

ALSO READ: Patiala Dog Attack: Pitbull Brutally Mauls House-Hunting Couple For 3 Minutes, CCTV Video Goes Viral The police have registered an FIR based on the complaint filed by Ravindra and have launched a search for the accused. This incident has once again highlighted the issue of safety for electricity department employees and growing pet dog attacks.

Patiala Pitbull Attack Earlier on Thursday, a CCTV video of the horrific dog attack incident in Patiala had gone viral on social media. The terrifying dog attack unfolded in the Ghumman Nagar, after an unleashed Pitbull launched a ferocious, sudden attack on a visiting couple. The victims, who had arrived in the neighborhood to view a house, were brutally mauled for nearly three minutes before residents intervened.

According to reports, the dog bit the woman approximately 14 times and her husband 12 times, with the woman undergoing surgery on her right arm due to the severity of her wounds. The injured couple was rushed to a local private hospital for emergency medical treatment.