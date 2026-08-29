Haldwani Purification Row: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday demanded action under the SC/ST Act over the alleged purification of the rally site in Uttarakhand's Haldwani following the address of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. While addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Gandhi alleged that the incident has exposed the mindset of the BJP and RSS towards Dalits.

Gandhi stated that what happened in Haldwani was unfortunate, adding that it is the duty of state and central government to provide justice to the Congress president. "We have decided that we want our President to get justice. Now the ball is in their court. If they take the action that ought to be taken, very good. If they do not take action, then there will certainly be a reaction from us. Every action has an equal and opposite reaction," Gandhi said.

'Silence Reflects PM Modi's Ideology' He further questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over this issue, further alleging that this reflects his ideology. "We are not interested in the silence. The fact that the Prime Minister is neither speaking nor acting is a reflection of his ideology; we have no interest in that," he said.

ALSO READ: Haldwani Purification Row: Mallikarjun Kharge 'Deeply Hurt' Over Silence Of Senior Congress Leaders Gandhi also slammed the BJP's state president in Uttarakhand for his alleged support to the incident. While talking to the reporters, the senior Congress leader reiterated that the country is witnessing a fight between the ideologies of Congress and BJP.

Fight Between Two Ideologies: RaGa "A fight is underway in the country between two ideologies. On one side is the Constitution of India, the Constitution of Ambedkar, Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Sardar Patel. On the other is the ideology of the BJP and RSS," Gandhi asserted.

He further warned of a strong reaction from Congress if the authorities fail to act. Earlier, Kharge expressed his displeasure over non-reaction of several senior party leaders over the row. ALSO READ: 'No Space For Dalits': Kharge Accuses BJP Of Peforming 'Shuddhikaran' Havan After His Haldwani Speech