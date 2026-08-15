- Bus collided with brick-laden tractor-trolley near Kurukshetra.
- Over 20 people, including bus driver, sustained injuries.
- Locals assisted rescue efforts and cleared accident site.
A private bus collided with a tractor-trolley carrying bricks near Tikri village on the Pehowa-Ambala road near Kurukshetra on Saturday, leaving several people injured. The collision was so severe that the tractor-trolley was badly damaged, while the bus veered off the road and landed in a nearby field.
The tractor-trolley driver and nearly 15-20 persons travelling on the bus received injuries. One of the injured is reported to be in a serious condition. The victims were rushed to government and private hospitals for medical care.
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Bus Driver Trapped For Nearly An Hour
As a result of the collision, the front of the bus was largely distorted, with its driver stuck inside. Local inhabitants, who arrived at the site soon after, began rescue operations.
The driver was pulled out, almost an hour after the effort was put into it. However, the tractor-trolley driver was also injured during the collision.
Tractor-Trolley Was Crossing The Road
According to eyewitnesses, the tractor-trolley was travelling from Pehowa and was attempting to cross the road near Tikri village to reach a nearby village. At the same time, the private bus was approaching from the Ambala side at high speed when it crashed into the tractor-trolley.
The collision sent bricks scattered across the road and pushed the bus into the fields, briefly disrupting traffic in the area.
Passengers Blame Bus Driver For Speeding
Injured passengers complained that the bus was driving at a fast speed. They added that the road was slippery due to the rain and said that they had asked the driver to drive slowly.
It is believed that approximately 15 to 20 persons were travelling in the bus, the majority of whom got injured in the crash.
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Locals Help Clear Road
A large number of people from nearby areas gathered at the accident site and helped rescue the injured before they were shifted to hospitals.
The scattered bricks also obstructed traffic. Locals cleared them from the road, while a JCB machine was later brought in to remove the damaged vehicles and clear the area.
The exact circumstances surrounding the collision, including the bus's speed and the precise cause of the accident, will be established through the police investigation.