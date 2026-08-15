A private bus collided with a tractor-trolley carrying bricks near Tikri village on the Pehowa-Ambala road near Kurukshetra on Saturday, leaving several people injured. The collision was so severe that the tractor-trolley was badly damaged, while the bus veered off the road and landed in a nearby field.

The tractor-trolley driver and nearly 15-20 persons travelling on the bus received injuries. One of the injured is reported to be in a serious condition. The victims were rushed to government and private hospitals for medical care.

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Bus Driver Trapped For Nearly An Hour

As a result of the collision, the front of the bus was largely distorted, with its driver stuck inside. Local inhabitants, who arrived at the site soon after, began rescue operations.

The driver was pulled out, almost an hour after the effort was put into it. However, the tractor-trolley driver was also injured during the collision.

Tractor-Trolley Was Crossing The Road

According to eyewitnesses, the tractor-trolley was travelling from Pehowa and was attempting to cross the road near Tikri village to reach a nearby village. At the same time, the private bus was approaching from the Ambala side at high speed when it crashed into the tractor-trolley.