Haryana Violence: A massive scuffle broke out between the protesting villagers and the police officials in Haryana's Hansi district ahead of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini's flag hoisting ceremony. The clash broke out after the protesters, demanding the arrest of the accused in the Jeevan Kundu murder case, marched towards the venue of the event. The police used force to disperse the crowd; however, the protesters too launched an attack, leaving senior officials injured.

Officials Injured As per the reports, hundreds of villagers, including women, arrived in Hansi on tractors demanding the arrest of the accused. A group of protesters reached near the chief minister's program venue at the Government College despite police blockades. The police resorted to lathi charge to disperse the crowd following a heated argument and minor scuffle at the site.

ALSO READ: Protesters Clash With Police, Block Ambala GT Road Over Arrest Of 2 Persons, 6 Cops Injured; What Is The Matter? Earlier, the farmer organisations and Khap representatives had announced that they would stage a protest if the main accused in the Jeevan Kundu murder case were not arrested. In response, the police had tightened the blockade on the main roads leading to Hansi.

A group of protesters reached near the Independence Day celebration site at the Government College despite the tight security arrangements. The police initially tried to stop the protesters by trying to convince them; however, the authorities later used force to disperse the crowd.

ALSO READ: Independence Day 2026 Live Updates: 'Happy To Say That Naxal-Maoist Violence Has Lost Its Strength', Says PM Modi While talking to the reporters, the villagers participating in the demonstration stated that they are demanding the arrest of the main accused in the Jeevan Kundu murder case. Earlier on Thursday, a demonstration was held for about three hours at the Ramayan-Maiyad toll plaza.

Apart from this, the protesters warned that a large scale demonstration will be announced shortly throughout the state if their demands are not met. Earlier on August 4, dairy owner Jeevan Kundu was beaten to death with sticks in Hisar. Police have so far arrested nine people in this case.