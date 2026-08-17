Jagran Correspondent, Sangrur: A 51-member group of farmers marching towards Delhi on foot under the leadership of the United Kisan Morcha to protest against the India-US trade deal and other farming issues, were stopped at the Khanauri border. After the Haryana administration sealed the Khanauri border, the farmers remained on the road near the border throughout Sunday night. ALSO READ: Farmers Sit Along Road At Khanauri Border After Haryana Prevents March To Delhi; Reject Meeting With CM Saini CM Saini Gives Assurance To Farmers A meeting was held on Sunday between farmer representatives and the Haryana administration regarding permission to travel to Delhi. During the meeting, the Haryana administration assured the farmers that they would meet with the Haryana Chief Minister. However, the farmer representatives did not accept this proposal.

The farmers said that their demands are not related to the Haryana government. A solution to their demands can only be provided by the central government, so a meeting should be arranged with the Union Agriculture Minister. The farmers clarified that they will remain at the Khanauri border until a meeting with the Union Agriculture Minister is scheduled or they are granted permission to travel to Delhi.

Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal said that last time the government prevented farmers from travelling to Delhi with tractors and trolleys. This time, the farmers want to go to Delhi peacefully, only on foot, but despite this, they have been stopped on the way. He added that the farmers' aim is to convey their demands to the central government in a peaceful manner.

On Monday, representatives of farmers' organisations will meet at the Khanauri border to discuss their future strategy. Another meeting with the Haryana administration is also expected. ALSO READ: Farmers’ March To Delhi Against Proposed India-US Trade Deal Halted At Khanauri Border; Haryana Officials In Talks Khanauri Border Sealed Meanwhile, the Khanauri border has been completely sealed by the Haryana administration with concrete barricades. A heavy police force has been deployed to deal with any untoward situation. Water cannons and tear gas shells have also been deployed. Farmers are currently sitting on the road about 200 metres behind the Khanauri border and are adamant on their demand for talks with the central government.