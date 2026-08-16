Fifty-one farmers, led by the Smayukta Kisan Morcha (non-political), attempted to march to Delhi on foot to protest the India-US trade deal and other farming issues. However, the farmers were unable to cross the border even by evening due to the Haryana administration sealing the Khanauri border.

The Haryana administration has completely blocked the road by erecting concrete barricades, large stones, and welding iron barricades. A group led by Jagjit Singh Dallewal, a prominent SKM (non-political) leader, set out from Gurdwara Sahib in Khanauri toward the border, but was stopped by police just before the border.

Following this, the farmers sat down on the main road. The Haryana administration urged the farmers not to proceed further, prompting them to request permission to proceed on foot. Three rounds of talks held The Haryana administration escorted five farmer leaders, including Kaka Singh Kotda and Baldev Singh Sirsa, through the fields for talks. The farmers argued that they wanted to proceed peacefully on foot, but the Haryana administration did not agree. The talks continued until late in the evening.

ALSO READ: Punjab-Haryana Border On Alert After Khanauri Crossing Blocked By Police To Halt Farmers' March To Delhi Jagjit Singh Dallewal said that the farmers want to take soil from the site where Shubkaran Singh died during the agitation to Delhi. The journey will be completely peaceful. Its objective is to convey to the central government the issues related to farmers and the opposition to the trade deal with the United States. During the march, farmers will walk, while some accompany them to carry their luggage. There will be stops along the way, and the group will proceed in stages.

March to Delhi with tractor-trolleys On August 29, they intend to reach Jantar Mantar in Delhi, where a Kisan Panchayat will be held. Following this, a memorandum regarding the farmers' demands would be submitted to the government. Dallewal said that during the last protest, when farmers were trying to reach Delhi with tractors and trolleys, the government had told them to go on foot and that vehicles would be provided to them.

Now, farmers are marching on foot, but the government has raised objections again. Dallewal clarified that the group would travel to Delhi peacefully, urging the government not to create a tense atmosphere. The Haryana administration has deployed heavy security at the Data Singh Wala border in Khanauri, completely blocking the roads. Raids have been conducted at the homes of farmer leaders down to the block level.

It has also been claimed that several fellow farmers have been placed under house arrest. Such actions are an attempt to suppress the farmers' movement. They demanded the release of all their comrades. Rejected meeting with Haryana Chief Minister Farmer leaders, who returned from a meeting with the Haryana administration, met with Jagjit Singh Dallewal and other activists at the Khanauri border. Giving details of the meeting, Dallewal said that three rounds of meetings were held with the Haryana administration. The administration asked to reduce the number of members in the group, to which the farmer leaders agreed to reduce the number from 51 to 41.

ALSO READ: Farmers’ March To Delhi Against Proposed India-US Trade Deal Halted At Khanauri Border; Haryana Officials In Talks The farmers detained in Haryana have been released. The Haryana administration promised to arrange a meeting with the Haryana Chief Minister, but farmer leaders rejected the offer. Dallewal clarified that a meeting with the Haryana Chief Minister would not resolve their problems.

They demanded a meeting with the Union Agriculture Minister, a competent representative related to the India-US deal. They also announced that the group would remain on a roadside protest on the main road for the time being. They already have enough rations, clothing, and other essential items until August 29.