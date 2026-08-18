Jagran Correspondent, Khanauri/Sangrur: Farmers who left their homes to march to Delhi to protest the India-US trade deal and nine other farmer demands remained at the Data Singh Wala border in Khanauri for the third consecutive day on Tuesday. Farmers have once again begun their protest by setting up tents about 250 metre from the border. They are demanding permission to travel to Delhi on foot. They are also appealing to the central government to resume negotiations regarding the unfulfilled demands of the Kisan Andolan 2.0.

At present, there has not been a rapid increase in the number of farmers at the Khanauri border, but farmers are arriving from various areas, including Punjab and Haryana. Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal clarified on Monday that there are currently no plans to establish a permanent protest in Khanauri. However, if permission to proceed to Delhi is not granted, farmers are expected to remain at the Khanauri border until August 29.

ALSO READ: Haryana-Punjab Khanauri Border Sealed: Farmers' Delhi March Over India-US Trade Deal Halted, Talks Expected Today An important meeting of the workers of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) is scheduled for Tuesday. The meeting is expected to decide and announce the next strategy for the movement. The farmers are also preparing to expand the movement to a larger scale.

Dallewal announced on Monday night that protest marches would be held in markets across all districts across the country on August 20. During these marches, farmers would submit memorandums to Deputy Commissioners (DCs) regarding their demands and burn effigies of the central government.

ALSO READ: Farmers Sit Along Road At Khanauri Border After Haryana Prevents March To Delhi; Reject Meeting With CM Saini Additionally, a call has been issued to organise three or four Kisan Mahapanchayats in all states by August 29. Farmers said the central government should seriously discuss their pending demands. The farmers' stance at the Khanauri border appears peaceful yet firm, and the direction of the movement is expected to be determined at Tuesday's meeting.