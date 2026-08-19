Haryana State Bureau, Chandigarh | The Dr BR Ambedkar Housing Renovation Scheme for Scheduled Caste families will be relaunched in Haryana. Eligible families living below the poverty line will receive Rs 80,000 for home renovation.

Identification of eligible families has begun at the district level. Eligible families will be provided benefits under the scheme on the 650th birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas.

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Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Krishna Kumar Bedi directed the officials in a review meeting on Wednesday that the process of identification and selection of eligible families should be completed in a time-bound manner.

Rs 415 Crore For 85,815 Beneficiaries

Poor families from all categories can benefit from the scheme. As of June 30, assistance of Rs 415 crore had been provided to 85,815 beneficiaries from all categories. The scheme will be relaunched for poor Scheduled Caste families from September 25.