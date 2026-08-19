- By Anurag Aggarwal
- Wed, 19 Aug 2026 09:42 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
- Haryana relaunches Dr BR Ambedkar Housing Renovation Scheme.
- Eligible SC families get Rs 80,000 for home renovation.
- Scheme restarts September 25 for poor Scheduled Caste families.
Haryana State Bureau, Chandigarh | The Dr BR Ambedkar Housing Renovation Scheme for Scheduled Caste families will be relaunched in Haryana. Eligible families living below the poverty line will receive Rs 80,000 for home renovation.
Identification of eligible families has begun at the district level. Eligible families will be provided benefits under the scheme on the 650th birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas.
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Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Krishna Kumar Bedi directed the officials in a review meeting on Wednesday that the process of identification and selection of eligible families should be completed in a time-bound manner.
Rs 415 Crore For 85,815 Beneficiaries
Poor families from all categories can benefit from the scheme. As of June 30, assistance of Rs 415 crore had been provided to 85,815 beneficiaries from all categories. The scheme will be relaunched for poor Scheduled Caste families from September 25.
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What Minister Said
Bedi said the state government is continuously working for the economic and social upliftment of the Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes. Benefits from various welfare schemes, such as the Chief Minister's Marriage Gift Scheme, the Chief Minister's Social Harmony Inter-Caste Marriage Gift Scheme, the Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme for Scheduled Caste Students, and the Chief Minister's Youth Talent Promotion Scheme, are being extended to eligible individuals.
Haryana Moving Ahead With Resolve Of 'Viksit Bharat-Viksit Haryana': CM Saini
Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday said the state is moving ahead at a rapid pace with the resolution of 'Viksit Bharat-Viksit Haryana'. The chief minister said the government is committed to ensuring that the benefits of development reach the last person in society. Saini further said women are the greatest strength of society and their social, economic and educational empowerment remains a top priority of the government. Under the Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana, women are being provided financial assistance of Rs 2,100 per month.