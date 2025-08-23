The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Bilaspur, has taken back its earlier order, which was issued on August 21, announcing the suspension of toll charges at the Baloh and Maura Toll Plazas after National Highway-21 was hit with landslides and suffered adverse conditions due to the falling of boulders.

The latest order by DDMA Bilaspur stated that toll collection will resume effective August 23, 2025, but only on the reduced road length of 48.935 kilometres. The operational length of National Highway-21 was reduced after the inspection of multiple Sub-Divisional Magistrates and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials determined that certain sections of the highway, approximately 0.83 kilometres, remain under repair. Of the total four lanes of the highway, only two are currently operational as the remaining part goes under repair.

ALSO READ: Hoshiarpur Tanker Blast: Two Killed, Over 50 Injured As Fire Engulfs Nearby Shops, Houses After LPG Tanker Collision | Watch Video The order issued to NHAI, Baloh and Maura Toll Plazas, urged them to ensure only the operational and safe portion falls under paid services and customers should pay only for the reduced length. The order read, "Whereas, during the inspection, it has been noted that certain sections of the National Highway are still under repair, and only two lanes are functional instead of four lanes. It has also been mentioned in the letter no. NHAI/PD/PIU-Mandi/Toll Plaza/31/1552 at Para No. 5 received from Project Director, NHAI, PIU-Mandi. As per the current situation, the toll fee shall not be collected for these damaged sections (which is 0.83 Km of structure length of the said National Highway) until they are repaired completely. The total road length eligible for toll collection is now reduced to 48.935 Kms for Maura Toll Plaza, excluding the aforesaid stretches undergoing repair work."

"This order will come into effect with the condition that NHAI and the concerned authorities, including the Maura Toll Plaza management are directed to ensure that toll collection is initiated on the reduced tollable length only. In addition, adequate signage display helpline numbers along with traffic management measures are to be put in place for the safety and convenience of the public," the order further read.