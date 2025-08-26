A group of people, including Hindu Sena members, registered a protest against social activist and former planning commission member Syeda Hameed over her "Bangladeshi residents can also live here" remark. The protestors entered the venue of an event carrying placards and raising slogans where Hameed was present, along with other members. A massive controversy erupted after Hameed stated that there is enough space to keep the Bangladeshi residents. Several politicians, including Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma criticised Hameed by stating that she was trying to legitimise the illegal infiltrators in the state. Earlier in June, Sarma had stated that 330 “illegal immigrants” were sent back to Bangladesh in the last few months.

The protest against Hameed comes in the back of her remarks over Bangladeshi immigrants, in which she stated that India has enough space to accommodate residents from other countries. "What’s wrong if they are Bangladeshis? Bangladeshis are also humans. The world is so large. Bangladeshis can also be here,” Hameed stated. “To say that [they are] depriving the rights of others is troublesome, extremely mischievous, and detrimental to humanity. Allah has created this earth for humans,” she added.

ALSO READ: ‘While One Country Has F-35....’: Rajnath Singh Indirectly Hits Out At US As Navy Commissions INS Udaygiri And INS Himgiri While reacting to the protest, Hameed stated that she was scared of the intensity with which the protestors burst into the event. She further stated that Assam has "become something like a Frankenstein", where Muslims are being targeted, adding that she is fearful that this hate will spread across India.

"A crowd had entered here...I was a small kid at the time of the partition but the intensity of that crowd (that entered the venue)....Constitution Club is such a dignified surrounding and a crowd suddenly burst in. I fear if this would spread out to the whole of India. That is something which we have to be very conscious of," Hameed stated.

ALSO READ: Hyderabad Man Duped Of Lakhs After Intimate Call With 'Match' On Dating App; Here’s What Happened "Assam was never like this. Assam has become something like a Frankenstein, like a monster...This has become a dangerous place. All I can say is that the vindictiveness against Muslims - they used to say 'Miya' in a nice sense but now 'Miya' is like a cuss word," she added.