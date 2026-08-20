- By Prince Sharma
- Thu, 20 Aug 2026 05:49 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
- Gangster Vinod Kana fatally shot near Hisar court complex.
- Three associates injured; one assailant apprehended by injured associate.
- Kana was a most wanted criminal with 31 cases.
Jagran Correspondent, Hisar: Gangster Vinod Kana was shot dead near the main gate of the Hisar court complex around 2:30 PM on Thursday. Three of his associates were also injured in the attack and have been admitted to a private hospital for treatment.
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Vinod Kana Attacked At Gate After Hearing; One Attacker Detained
The incident occurred when Kana was leaving the court complex after a hearing with his associates. Two assailants lying in wait opened fire near the main gate, firing 14 to 15 rounds in quick succession.
Hisar, Haryana: Gangster Vinod Pannu alias Kana was shot dead outside the Hisar court gate while appearing for a hearing. Bike-borne assailants reportedly fired around 12 rounds at him before fleeing the scene. pic.twitter.com/kmj0exBUxl— IANS (@ians_india) August 20, 2026
Following the shooting, the attackers fled through the lawyers' parking lot, and one of Vinod's associates chased them. An attacker fired back, striking the associate in the thigh, but despite the bullet injury, the man managed to apprehend him. Bystanders intervened, thrashing the attacker before handing him over to the police.
Meanwhile, the second attacker jumped over a wall into an adjacent petrol pump and escaped while firing. Upon receiving information about the attack, senior officers, including the DSP, arrived at the scene and launched an investigation.
Criminal History Of Vinod Kana
Vinod Panu, alias Kana, was a most wanted criminal in Hisar with 31 criminal cases registered against him, including murder and other major offences. According to police, he carried out illegal activities in several regions, including Delhi-NCR. Among his notable crimes, Kana was accused of murdering the nephew of the personal assistant to MLA Savitri Jindal.
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2017 Arrest And Plot Against Manjeet Gang
In 2017, the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) arrested Kana from the Bhindawas area of Jhajjar. At the time, a reward of Rs 7 lakh was announced for him. Seven other associates were arrested along with him, including Dhirpal, a resident of Redhuwas who was an MCOCA absconder and parole jumper. According to police, the gang was plotting the murder of Pradeep Solanki, a member of the Manjeet gang.