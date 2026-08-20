Jagran Correspondent, Hisar: Gangster Vinod Kana was shot dead near the main gate of the Hisar court complex around 2:30 PM on Thursday. Three of his associates were also injured in the attack and have been admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

The incident occurred when Kana was leaving the court complex after a hearing with his associates. Two assailants lying in wait opened fire near the main gate, firing 14 to 15 rounds in quick succession.

Hisar, Haryana: Gangster Vinod Pannu alias Kana was shot dead outside the Hisar court gate while appearing for a hearing. Bike-borne assailants reportedly fired around 12 rounds at him before fleeing the scene. pic.twitter.com/kmj0exBUxl — IANS (@ians_india) August 20, 2026

Following the shooting, the attackers fled through the lawyers' parking lot, and one of Vinod's associates chased them. An attacker fired back, striking the associate in the thigh, but despite the bullet injury, the man managed to apprehend him. Bystanders intervened, thrashing the attacker before handing him over to the police.

Meanwhile, the second attacker jumped over a wall into an adjacent petrol pump and escaped while firing. Upon receiving information about the attack, senior officers, including the DSP, arrived at the scene and launched an investigation.