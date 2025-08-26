Hyderabad Traffic News : The Hyderabad traffic police has issued a traffic advisory in view of a large crowd likely to gather on the Ganeshotsav celebration from August 27 to September 6. The traffic restrictions will be in place from August 27, which is the installation date for the idol of Lord Ganesha, to September 6, the date of the Idol's immersion.

There will be traffic restrictions in place from tomorrow, August 27, to September 6 in Hyderabad for Ganeshotsav and Khatirbad Bada Ganesh installation and immersion. Here’s the detail on traffic diversion-

There is a high possibility of a large gathering during the Ganeshotsav 2025. Hence, Hyderabad traffic police have urged motorists to avoid the following routes-

The restriction has particularly been imposed, given the installation of the Khairatabad bada Ganesh idol.

- VV Statue to Mint Compound: Traffic will be diverted from Rajiv Gandhi statue to Nirankari Junction.

- Old PS Saifabad to Bada Ganesh: Traffic will be diverted from Rajdoot lane to Iqbal Minar

- Iqbal Minar to Imax Theatre: Traffic will be diverted from Mint Compound to Secretariat Temple crossroad and then to Telugu Talli junction.

- Necklace Rotary to Mint Compound: Traffic will be diverted to either Telugu Talli junction or Khairatabad flyover.

Nirankari To Khairatabad Railway Gate: Traffic from Nirankari via Khairatabad Post Office towards Khairatabad railway gate will be redirected to Old PS Saifabad junction.

Hyderabad Traffic Advisory On Ganeshotsav: Parking Details

- For visitors from Necklace Rotary and NTR Garden, parking facilities are available at:

- Race Road

- NTR Ghat

- HMDA parking beside IMAX Theatre

- Open place opposite the IMAX Theatre

- Saraswathi Vidya Mandir High School premises

- For those coming from Khairatabad junction, parking is available at Visvesvaraya Bhavan.