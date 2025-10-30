A retired Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) officer from Bengaluru recently shared an emotional LinkedIn post recounting how he was compelled to pay bribes at every stage while handling the formalities following the death of his only daughter. The post, which quickly went viral, was later deleted after Bengaluru’s Whitefield Police took prompt action in response.

The man was identified as K. Sivakumar, a former Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL). He penned an emotional post on LinkedIn detailing the corruption and indifference he encountered while completing official formalities following the death of his 34-year-old daughter, Akshaya. Akshaya, who had a B.Tech in Computer Science and an MBA from IIM Ahmedabad, had worked for 11 years, including eight at Goldman Sachs. She passed away at home on September 18, 2025, due to a brain hemorrhage.

According to the post, Sivakumar alleged that he was compelled to offer bribes to several people, including ambulance staff, police personnel, crematorium workers, and officials at the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), to complete basic post-death procedures and obtain official documents. He recounted that the ambulance driver sought Rs 3,000 to move his daughter's body from a Kasavanahalli hospital to St. John's Hospital in Koramangala.

He wrote, "Recently my only child passed away at age 34. The amount of open bribe being asked by ambulance, police for FIR and post-mortem report, crematorium for giving receipts, BBMP office for death certificate." Sivakumar said he was forced to pay in cash at the police station. "Since the police had to give a copy of the FIR and post mortem report, we met after four days and they openly demanded cash which I paid in the open police station. With no empathy to a father who lost his only child. Very sad state. I had money, I paid. What will the poor do," he added.

Applied To Bengaluru's Whitefield Police Sivakumar expressed deep disappointment over the insensitivity shown by police officials during his time of grief, questioning how they could demand money or speak harshly to someone already devastated by loss. He said the family’s suffering continued even after the funeral, as they faced significant delays and bureaucratic hurdles in obtaining his daughter’s death certificate.

He recounted visiting the BBMP office for several days, only to be told that work had stalled due to an ongoing “caste survey.” The certificate was finally issued after he sought help from a senior official, but only upon paying an amount higher than the prescribed fee. Ending his post with a plea to prominent philanthropists to help restore integrity in public systems, Sivakumar’s words sparked widespread outrage online, prompting swift action from Bengaluru’s Whitefield Police.

DCP Whitefield Bengaluru Replied "In connection with the incident mentioned in Sivakumar's tweet, one PSI and one Police Constable of Bellandur Police Station have been immediately suspended. The Police Department will not tolerate any such indecent or inappropriate behaviour under any circumstances," the police said.

https://t.co/yJRWH989TU — DCP Whitefield Bengaluru (@dcpwhitefield) October 30, 2025 BJP State Vice President Malavika Avinash Accused Ruling Congress Government For Corruption BJP state vice president Malavika Avinash expressed condolences to K. Sivakumar, saying he had not only endured the pain of losing his daughter but also the indifference of government officials. She blamed the Congress-led Karnataka government for what she described as an inefficient and unresponsive system.

Avinash demanded that Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and the Urban Development Minister explain why Sivakumar had to face such hardship while performing his daughter’s last rites and why his social media post was removed. She also criticised the government for its unfulfilled promises, claiming administrative collapse and citing the BBMP’s alleged harassment of the grieving father.