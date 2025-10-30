  • Source:JND
Three women who earn money by applying tilak (a ritual mark) to devotees at Har Ki Pauri got into a fight with each other on Wednesday. The public brawl created a commotion on the ghat. Eyewitnesses captured the incident on their mobile phones. Police subsequently took all three women into custody. After being reprimanded, they were issued a challan under the Police Act.

At the Ganga ghats of Har Ki Pauri, some women ask for money from devotees after applying a 'tika' (tilak). On Wednesday, a dispute broke out between two of these women over applying tilak to a devotee. During the argument, a third woman joined the dispute. The ensuing public fight among the three women caused the commotion.

Police apprehended all three and took them to the police post. SanjeetKandari, the in-charge of the post, stated that the accused women are residents of Bhimgoda and Khadkhadi in North Haridwar. They were issued a challan and warned that a formal case (FIR) would be registered if they were caught fighting again.

