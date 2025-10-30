Three women who earn money by applying tilak (a ritual mark) to devotees at Har Ki Pauri got into a fight with each other on Wednesday. The public brawl created a commotion on the ghat. Eyewitnesses captured the incident on their mobile phones. Police subsequently took all three women into custody. After being reprimanded, they were issued a challan under the Police Act.

At the Ganga ghats of Har Ki Pauri, some women ask for money from devotees after applying a 'tika' (tilak). On Wednesday, a dispute broke out between two of these women over applying tilak to a devotee. During the argument, a third woman joined the dispute. The ensuing public fight among the three women caused the commotion.

हरिद्वार की पवित्र हरकी पौड़ी पर दो महिलाओं के बीच अचानक भड़की तीखी बहस ने देखते ही देखते जबरदस्त झगड़े का रूप ले लिया, जहां हाथापाई और चीख-पुकार ने आसपास के लोगों को हैरान कर दिया। pic.twitter.com/XRCpRWy4VO — bhUpi Panwar (@askbhupi) October 29, 2025 Also Read: Post-Chhath Rush: Railways Announces Special Train For New Delhi-Prayagraj Route; Check Stops Police apprehended all three and took them to the police post. SanjeetKandari, the in-charge of the post, stated that the accused women are residents of Bhimgoda and Khadkhadi in North Haridwar. They were issued a challan and warned that a formal case (FIR) would be registered if they were caught fighting again.