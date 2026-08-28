India Develops VAHAK-6, First ‘Flying Drones Carrier’ For Next-Gen Battlefield Operations

- India develops VAHAK-6, a multi-drone mothership system.
- SABAL 20 mothership carries agile ALAKH micro-drones.
- Enhances Army's combat, unaffected by GPS jamming.
India has achieved a historic milestone by developing an indigenous multi-drone mothership system called VAHAK-6. VAHAK-6 is jointly developed by a private entity, EndureAir, and state-owned Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL).
The system would prove to be crucial in enhancing the Indian Army's combat capabilities significantly.
What is VAHAK-6?
VAHAK-6 is essentially a two-tier unmanned aerial system that operates as a flying drone carrier. It consists of a large helicopter-like mothership called the SABAL 20, which carries several smaller micro-drones called ALAKH.
Using drones for long-distance targets faces constraints like limited battery, among others. To overcome the limitation, the VAHAK-6 mothership would play a key role.
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SABAL 20
The Sabal-20 mothership carries the smaller Alakh drones close to enemy positions or mission zones and launches them mid-air. This saves the smaller drones' energy and allows them to utilise their full potential for direct surveillance or strike missions.
ALAkh drones
Developed in collaboration with IIT Kanpur, 'Alakh' is a small and agile nano/micro-drone. It can enter a building through a narrow window or passage of just 2x2 feet.
It is capable of penetrating inside closed rooms, caves or terrorist hideouts and sending live FPV (First Person View) footage as well as carrying an explosive payload of up to 400 grams.
The technology could be a game-changer for the armed forces in the era of modern electronic warfare, as the drones remain unaffected to GPS jamming used by enemies. The Alakh drones are capable of operating with complete accuracy even without GPS.
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One UAV, multiple tasks
The biggest advantage of VAHAK-6 is its multi-purpose capability, where 6 drones launched from a single mothership can perform different tasks.
Some of these drones carry out reconnaissance and surveillance of the area, while others can destroy enemy positions by carrying out suicide attacks if necessary.
India Develops VAHAK-6, First ‘Flying Drones Carrier’ For Next-Gen Battlefield Operations