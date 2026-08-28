India Develops VAHAK-6, First ‘Flying Drones Carrier’ For Next-Gen Battlefield Operations

India has achieved a historic milestone by developing an indigenous multi-drone mothership system called VAHAK-6. VAHAK-6 is jointly developed by a private entity, EndureAir, and state-owned Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL).

The system would prove to be crucial in enhancing the Indian Army's combat capabilities significantly.

What is VAHAK-6?

VAHAK-6 is essentially a two-tier unmanned aerial system that operates as a flying drone carrier. It consists of a large helicopter-like mothership called the SABAL 20, which carries several smaller micro-drones called ALAKH.

Using drones for long-distance targets faces constraints like limited battery, among others. To overcome the limitation, the VAHAK-6 mothership would play a key role.

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SABAL 20

The Sabal-20 mothership carries the smaller Alakh drones close to enemy positions or mission zones and launches them mid-air. This saves the smaller drones' energy and allows them to utilise their full potential for direct surveillance or strike missions.