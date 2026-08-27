India on Thursday sent a second tranche of relief supplies in a military transport aircraft to flood-ravaged Nepal. New Delhi on Wednesday dispatched 10 tonnes of HADR (Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief) materials to the neighbouring country.

India Sends Second Flood Relief Tranche To Nepal

"A second flight has just taken off, carrying 37.5 tonnes of HADR material, medicines & food packets for Nepal," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on social media. "India remains in close and continuous touch with the Nepalese authorities. We will continue to strongly support the ongoing relief efforts," he said.