- By Priyanka Koul
- Fri, 22 Aug 2025 09:03 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
India has once again extended the ban on its airspace for Pakistani aircraft, pushing the restriction forward until September 23. The move means planes owned, operated or leased by Pakistan including military flights will remain barred from flying through Indian skies for another month.
The decision comes in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, in which 26 people lost their lives. As part of its response, India had first imposed the airspace ban on April 30, targeting Pakistani commercial and military carriers.
Originally set to expire on May 24, the restrictions have been extended on a month-to-month basis, with the latest order keeping the closure in place till late September. Officials said the step remains part of the wider set of measures announced by the government against Pakistan following the attack.
Pakistan too has extended its ban on Indian aircraft, continuing its own airspace closure until September 23. This tit-for-tat restriction has further strained cross-border aviation links, although commercial passenger routes between the two countries were already extremely limited.