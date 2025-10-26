Direct flights between India and China have officially resumed after more than four years, marking a major step forward in restoring normal ties between the two neighbours.

On Sunday, the spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in India confirmed the development. "Direct flights between China and India are now a reality," wrote spokesperson Yu Jing on X.

The first flight from Kolkata to Guangzhou took off today, while the Shanghai-New Delhi route will begin operations on November 9, with three flights every week.

ALSO READ: Madras High Court Recognises Cryptocurrencies As Property Under Indian Law

Earlier this month, Indian carrier IndiGo had announced that it would be among the first airlines to restart services between the two countries following the COVID-19 suspension. In its October 2 press release, the airline said it would start daily, nonstop flights between Kolkata and Guangzhou from October 26, 2025, using Airbus A320neo aircraft.