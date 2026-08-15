Independence Day: 17 Delhi Police officers were conferred the President's and Meritorious Service Medals. IPS officer Nupur Prasad, who led the CBI investigation into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, and Additional Commissioner of Police Dinesh Kumar Gupta were among recipients of the prestigious award.

Prasad, a 2007-batch officer of the AGMUT cadre, has returned to the Delhi Police after completing her tenure in the CBI. She is currently a Joint Commissioner in the EOW and is responsible for investigating economic and financial crimes. ALSO READ: Nuclear Power Expansion To Advanced Civil Defence: Major Announcements By PM Modi On Independence Day Prasad Awarded For Distinguished Service She is among the police officers honoured this Independence Day for distinguished and meritorious service. The honour is given to police officers who play a vital role in various fields, including crime prevention, law and order, and administration.

ALSO READ: From Pension Hikes To Wedding Aid: Key Announcements In Vijay’s First I-Day Speech As Tamil Nadu CM | WATCH Prasad Played A Key Role In Sushant Singh Case Prasad, as the first DCP of Shahdara, played a key role in setting up the district structure and in solving the AgustaWestland case. She also played a key role in the probe of the high-profile Sushant Singh Rajput death case during her tenure in the CBI.

As DCP of Shahdara, she performed well against drug networks and gambling. She is also known for overseeing security for the Delhi University elections and the August 15th event at the Red Fort. When Did She Come Into The Limelight? Nupur Prasad came into the limelight after joining the CBI team which was investigating the Sushant Singh case, who was found dead at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai, on June 14, 2020. Names Of Other Medal Winners The medal recipients include Inspector Rakesh Kumar Bhatt, Inspector Tara Dutt, ASI Kailash Chand, Anjana Kumari, Satish Patil, Anand Ballabh, Pradeep Kumar Sharma, Bindu, and ASI Dinesh Kumari. Similarly, female head constables Lalita, Sharmila, Pushpa Rani, and head constable Vijay Singh are also included.

These officers and soldiers have made notable contributions in the arrest of terrorists and gangsters, the uncovering of heinous crimes, action against illegal liquor and drug trafficking, security arrangements, public service, record digitisation, and departmental administration. (With Jagran.com inputs)