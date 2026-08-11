Punjab Elections 2027: The Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De), the party of Amritpal Singh, MP from Punjab's Khadoor Sahib seat, who is currently in Assam's Dibrugarh jail, has announced Satwant Singh as its first candidate for the Punjab Assembly elections.

Satwant Singh is the son of Kehar Singh. Kehar conspired to assassinate the then Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi, in 1984. The court convicted Kehar Singh and sentenced him to death in 1989. Who Is Satwant Singh? 61-year-old Satwant, a resident of Mustafabad village in Fatehgarh Sahib district, Punjab, is a retired bank officer. This will be his electoral debut. Previously, Satwant campaigned for Sarabjit Singh Khalsa, who won the Faridkot seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

ALSO READ: Punjab BJP Chief Kewal Singh Dhillon Quells Akali Dal Alliance Buzz, Party To Contest All 117 Seats Alone Assembly elections are scheduled in Punjab next year. With the announcement of its first candidate, Amritpal Singh's Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) made it clear that it would participate in the assembly elections. The party has nominated Satwant as its candidate from the Bassi Pathana constituency in Fatehgarh Sahib. Last year, Amritpal contested the Lok Sabha elections as an independent candidate from the Khadoor Sahib constituency in Punjab and won with a landslide victory.

ALSO READ: Will Congress Repeat Its Infighting History In Punjab? All Eyes Are On High Command's Decision Ahead Of Rahul Gandhi's Visit Indira Gandhi Was Shot Dead In 1984 Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by two of her bodyguards - Beant Singh and Satwant Singh, on October 31, 1984, in revenge for Operation Blue Star, a military operation against Khalistani terrorists. Kehar was considered the mastermind of the assassination plot and was hanged along with Satwant Singh in Tihar Jail on January 6, 1989.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Beant's son, Khalsa, won the Faridkot seat as an independent candidate, while Akali Dal (WPD) founder Amritpal won the Khadoor Sahib constituency.

(With Jagran.com Inputs)