Panjab University Election Result: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the BJP, has registered an impressive victory in the Panjab University Campus Students' Council (PUCSC) election for the second consecutive time. The victory for ABVP came just a few months ahead of the Punjab assembly polls, sending a positive message for the BJP. The ABVP contested the polls in alliance with the student wing of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

ABVP Registers Victory In PU The final result has a message for the political parties, as around 65 per cent of the university's students belong to multiple districts and communities of Punjab. Ankit Bidhan of the ABVP defeated his nearest rival, Adil Brar of the AAP's student wing, ASAP, by over 500 votes. While Bidhan got 3,149 votes, the ASAP's candidate could only manage to receive 2,637. Apart from this, the NSUI candidate Gurman Sidhu received 2,263 votes.

While the BJP has reiterated that it will contest all the 117 seats alone in the coming assembly election, the last-minute alliance between the student groups has hinted that the same equation could be repeated on the state level. Earlier, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the monsoon session of the parliament and assured his party's support for the proposed delimitation bill.

ALSO READ: Punjab Farmers Protest: Chandigarh Traffic Police Announce Diversions Till September 7; Check Advisory Amit Shah Congratulates ABVP Home Minister Amit Shah, in a post on X, congratulated the ABVP for its victory, further suggesting the elected members work for the welfare of the students. "Heartfelt congratulations to all the workers of the council on the splendid victory of @ABVPVoice in the Panjab University Students' Union elections," Shah stated in his post.

"This victory, achieved for the second consecutive time, is a testament to the unwavering faith in the ideology of 'Nation First' espoused by the youth power. I am fully confident that the council's workers will continue to work tirelessly for the welfare of students, steadfastly following the ideals of Swami Vivekananda Ji," he added.

Congress' Internal Crisis Continues The ongoing tussle between Punjab Congress state president Amarinder Raja Warring and former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi reportedly derailed the preparation of the grand old party. As per the reports, the leaders involved in student politics remained inactive throughout the poll due to the internal factionalism.