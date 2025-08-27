Most of the Jammu division, which has been inundated by flash floods triggered by heavy rains, continued to receive rain, although of less intensity. Efforts to restore water supply, electricity and internet services that have been severely hit are underway, but schools and colleges have been ordered shut.

Jammu recorded 380 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours, making this the highest rainfall ever recorded in Jammu in a 24-hour period since 1910, when the observatory was established.

"More than 5,000 people were evacuated from low-lying flooded areas to safety. The Army, NDRF and SDRF are working in coordination with the Divisional Commissioner's office," Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on X.

He added, "We are ensuring that there is an adequate supply of relief materials and all possible assistance is being given to those affected."

Sinha said he spoke to Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Ramesh Kumar and other senior officials and took stock of the flood situation and rescue and relief operations.

The LG directed officials to ensure restoration of power, communication and water supply on priority in areas where flood water is receding.

Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, Rakesh Minhas said on X that more than 3,500 persons were rescued in Jammu district alone on Tuesday.

“The district administration, police, Army, NDRF and SDRF are in non-stop relief operations. Restoration of roads, essential supplies and other services is being ensured on priority and war footing,” he said.

Around 20 to 30 low-lying localities in Jammu and Samba are said to have been inundated by flash floods triggered by heavy rains continuing for the past 38 hours.

A large number of people from Peerkho, Gujjar Nagar, R S Pura, Nikki Tawi, Beli Charan, Gurkhanagar, Qasim Nagar, Rajiv Nagar, Sher-e-Kashmir University, Akhnoor and Pargwal. Besides, most of the banks of the swollen Tawi river in Jammu district were evacuated, officials said.