The accident took place on the Lohardaga-Chandwa main road under Chandwa police station limits. Four members of the same family from Sasang village in Latehar were travelling to Lohardaga by bike. The four riders were Afsari Devi, her son Asjad Ansari, and Haroon Ansari, along with another family member.

At least seven people were killed in a tragic road accident in Jharkhand’s Latehar district on Saturday evening after an uncontrolled container truck hit a bike and then crashed into an auto-rickshaw in Dedhtangwa Valley.

Upon reaching Dedhtangwa Valley, a container truck coming from either the front or rear hit the bike with great force. The impact was so severe that Afsari Devi was thrown off the bike and fell some distance away. This helped her avoid being directly hit by the container truck and saved her life.

However, three people travelling on the bike, including Asjad Ansari and Haroon Ansari, were killed in the accident.

The uncontrolled container truck then hit an auto-rickshaw in front of it. The auto-rickshaw was completely crushed, killing four people, including the driver Rakib Khan.

Overall, at least seven people were killed in the accident, while Afsari Devi survived. After receiving information about the crash, nearby villagers rushed to the spot and began rescue operations. Afsari Devi was reportedly taken for immediate medical treatment.

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Rescue Operation Underway

People of surrounding areas thronged the place immediately after the incident and started helping in the rescue operations. Police, ambulances, and administrative officials arrived at the accident spot after receiving the information.

It was hard to retrieve persons from the auto-rickshaw as it was in a very bad condition. A crane was used to lift the container truck to get the trapped vehicle. The rescue work is ongoing carefully.

Bodies Trapped Inside Crushed Auto

The auto-rickshaw was badly damaged in the collision, making it difficult for rescuers to recover the victims. Officials and rescue workers are taking considerable time to extricate the bodies from the wreckage.

There were also concerns that children may have been travelling in the auto-rickshaw. However, the exact number and identities of the victims had not been officially confirmed at the time of reporting. Further details are expected after the rescue operation is completed.