- Container truck overturned on auto-rickshaw in Latehar, Jharkhand.
- Several passengers feared trapped inside badly damaged auto-rickshaw.
- Rescue operations ongoing; traffic disrupted on Lohardaga-Chandwa road.
At least seven people were killed in a tragic road accident in Jharkhand’s Latehar district on Saturday evening after an uncontrolled container truck hit a bike and then crashed into an auto-rickshaw in Dedhtangwa Valley.
The accident took place on the Lohardaga-Chandwa main road under Chandwa police station limits. Four members of the same family from Sasang village in Latehar were travelling to Lohardaga by bike. The four riders were Afsari Devi, her son Asjad Ansari, and Haroon Ansari, along with another family member.
Upon reaching Dedhtangwa Valley, a container truck coming from either the front or rear hit the bike with great force. The impact was so severe that Afsari Devi was thrown off the bike and fell some distance away. This helped her avoid being directly hit by the container truck and saved her life.
However, three people travelling on the bike, including Asjad Ansari and Haroon Ansari, were killed in the accident.
The uncontrolled container truck then hit an auto-rickshaw in front of it. The auto-rickshaw was completely crushed, killing four people, including the driver Rakib Khan.
Overall, at least seven people were killed in the accident, while Afsari Devi survived. After receiving information about the crash, nearby villagers rushed to the spot and began rescue operations. Afsari Devi was reportedly taken for immediate medical treatment.
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Rescue Operation Underway
People of surrounding areas thronged the place immediately after the incident and started helping in the rescue operations. Police, ambulances, and administrative officials arrived at the accident spot after receiving the information.
It was hard to retrieve persons from the auto-rickshaw as it was in a very bad condition. A crane was used to lift the container truck to get the trapped vehicle. The rescue work is ongoing carefully.
Bodies Trapped Inside Crushed Auto
The auto-rickshaw was badly damaged in the collision, making it difficult for rescuers to recover the victims. Officials and rescue workers are taking considerable time to extricate the bodies from the wreckage.
There were also concerns that children may have been travelling in the auto-rickshaw. However, the exact number and identities of the victims had not been officially confirmed at the time of reporting. Further details are expected after the rescue operation is completed.
Traffic Disrupted On Lohardaga-Chandwa Road
The accident affected traffic on the main road of Lohardaga-Chandwa as vehicles, wreckage and debris filled up the road.
The police took charge and immediately began search and relief operations. Villagers, local representatives and social workers were also seen assisting the police and administration. Ambulances were placed at the site to take those who were injured to hospitals.
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Accident Raises Safety Concerns
The crash has once again raised concerns about road safety in the Dedhtangwa Valley, a route known for its winding and challenging stretches. The exact cause of the accident, including the circumstances in which the container truck lost control, is yet to be established.
Police are investigating the incident, while the rescue operation continues. The complete details, including the final death toll and identities of the victims, are expected to emerge once the operation is completed.