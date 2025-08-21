Four persons, including three girl students, died after being struck by lightning in separate incidents in Jharkhand on Thursday, police said.

The three students died when lightning struck them while returning home from school at Hondpiri village, under the jurisdiction of Narkopi police station, around 50 km from the state capital.

“The students, aged between five and 12 years, were returning home from the Government Middle School in Hondpiri around 3 pm when lightning struck them. They were immediately taken to a hospital, where doctors declared them brought-dead,” Narkopi police station in-charge Nageshwar Sahu told PTI.