Jharkhand Weather Update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday stated that several districts of Jharkhand are likely to witness light to heavy rainfall for the next few days. The weather department stated that along with rainfall, several districts are also expected to receive thunderstorms and gusty winds. It further stated that the continuous rainfall is likely to provide relief from the scorching heat by reducing the temperature by two to four degrees Celsius. However, the rainfall is also expected to lead to issues like waterlogging and power outages in the key areas. The weather department has advised the residents to follow the guidelines and limit their outings to avoid any inconveniences.

While providing details, the weather department stated that several districts, including Hazaribagh, Koderma, Giridih, Bokaro, Dhanbad, Jamtara, Deoghar, Dumka, Pakur, Godda, and Sahibganj, are likely to witness heavy rainfall on August 21. It further stated that Garhwa, Palamu, Chatra, and Latehar are expected to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall on August 22, adding that Lohardaga, Ranchi, Ramgarh, Hazaribagh, Koderma, Giridih, Bokaro, Dhanbad, Jamtara, and Deoghar are likely to witness moderate to heavy rainfall on the same day.

The weather department further stated that heavy rainfall is expected in Gumla, Simdega, Khunti, West Singhbhum, Giridih, Dhanbad, Deoghar, Jamtara, and Dumka on August 23, further adding that almost every district of Jharkhand is likely to witness heavy rainfall on August 24 and 25.