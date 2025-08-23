Jharkhand Weather Update: The continuous rainfall in Jharkhand has led to five deaths in different parts of the state, the officials informed on Saturday. They further stated that one person has been missing and several others were injured due to the rainfall, adding that the injured have been admitted to the hospitals. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday stated that several districts of Jharkhand are likely to witness light to heavy rainfall for the next few days. Apart from rainfall, several regions are also likely to experience thunderstorms and gusty winds with speeds of 50-60 kmph.

While providing details, the weather department stated that heavy rainfall is expected in Gumla, Simdega, Khunti, West Singhbhum, Giridih, Dhanbad, Deoghar, Jamtara, and Dumka on August 23, further adding that almost every district of Jharkhand is likely to witness heavy rainfall on August 24 and 25. It further stated that the continuous rainfall is likely to provide relief from the scorching heat by reducing the temperature by two to four degrees Celsius. However, the rainfall is also likely to lead to issues like waterlogging and power outages in several areas.

Earlier on Friday night, a woman and her seven-year-old son died after their house collapsed in the Seraikela-Kharsawan district, the officials informed. They further stated that eight other people also got injured in the incident, leading to panic among the locals. "The woman and her son died during treatment at the MGM Hospital in Jamshedpur. Eight others were also injured as the kuchcha house of one Santosh Lohar collapsed," Rajnagar's BDO Malay Das was quoted as saying by PTI.