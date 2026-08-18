State Bureau, Patna | Leader of the Opposition and RJD working president Tejashwi Yadav made a faux pas at the tribute meeting organised on the death anniversary of mountain man Dashrath Manjhi. During his address, the RJD leader mistakenly mentioned Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi instead of Dashrath Manjhi. However, after being interrupted from the stage, Yadav quickly corrected his mistake.

Manjhi Takes A Jibe At Tejashwi Yadav The viral video of Yadav drew criticism from the political circle. The sharpest backlash came from Manjhi, who slammed Yadav with an intoxication jibe. “नशा शराब में होती तो नाचती बोतल”

लगता है बाबू साहब का रात वाला उतरा नहीं था इसलिए मुझे श्रद्धांजलि दे रहें हैं।

अगर हालात नहीं सुधरें तो आने वाले वक्त में ये जनाब जीते जी अपने पिता लालू जी एवं राबड़ी जी को भी श्रद्धांजलि दे देंगें।

नशा कुछ भी करा सकता है। pic.twitter.com/TJuvmIo4SS — Jitan Ram Manjhi (@jitanrmanjhi) August 18, 2026 “If there were intoxication in alcohol, the bottle would dance. It seems Babu Sahib's night hangover hadn't worn off yet, so they're paying tribute to me. If things don't improve, in the coming times, he will end up paying tribute to their father Lalu Ji and Rabri Ji even while they're still alive. Intoxication can make anything happen," the Union Minister wrote on X. ALSO READ: Tejashwi's Fall, PK's Rise Push Akhilesh Yadav Beyond Traditional Vote Bank; Why He Turned To Prashant Kishor

BJP Also Targets Yadav Yadav's slip of tongue has sparked a political stir in Bihar. While Manjhi has reacted sharply, the BJP has also targeted the RJD leader. "You won't be able to do it. You should have paid tribute to Dashrath Manjhi, but the prince paid tribute to Jitan Ram Manjhi," the BJP wrote on X. बिहार नशा मुक्त प्रदेश है तो इनको नशे का सामान मिल कहां से रहा हैं?

अगर ये सही है तो NDA की सरकार सता में बैठकर कर क्या रही हैं?

आप भी उसी निकम्मी सरकार के सहयोगी हो, शर्म तो आ नहीं रही होगी कि किसके खिलाफ बोल रहे हैं। — अपना प्यारा बिहार ❤️Apna Pyara Bihar (@ApnaPyaraBihar) August 18, 2026 The viral video of Yadav also prompted other X users to react. On user, @ApnaPyaraBihar, said, "If Bihar is a liquor-free state, then where are these people getting the liquor supplies from? If this is true, then what is the NDA government, sitting in power, doing about it? You too are a supporter of that same useless government; surely you don't feel any shame in speaking out against whom?" ALSO READ: 'A Driver Can Even Attack CM': Tejashwi Yadav Takes Dig At Bihar Police Findings On EO Murder Probe

Another user, @Shashidhar1290, wrote, "Tell me how helpless the law and order situation is in Bihar under the BJP government! A Union Minister is boldly claiming that Tejashwi was drunk, yet the Bihar government isn't taking any action?? What a powerless government the BJP has!! It only knows how to wail like a widow!!"