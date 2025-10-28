Police constables in Karnataka will now wear navy blue peak caps instead of the traditional slouch hats, with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah launching and distributing the new caps on Tuesday, expressing hope that the change would boost their confidence. According to officials, the shift from slouch hats to navy blue peak caps marks "a significant and timely change" for the state police force. Unlike the slouch hats, the new peak caps will not carry the constable's service number, which will be displayed only on the shoulder badge of the uniform. ALSO READ: Delhi Murder: Nudes Of 15 Women Found In Hard Disk Of IAS Aspirant Killed By Girlfriend, Her Ex Over ‘Fetish’ "I personally chose the design of the new caps released today. Since 1956, the same design has been used for nearly 70 years. Now, all officers and personnel will wear a uniform cap. I hope this will boost your self-confidence," Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said while addressing the launch and distribution ceremony at Vidhana Soudha here.

The CM said the change should go beyond the cap. "Not just your cap, but your efficiency should change too," he added. Home Minister Parameshwara said several reforms have been introduced in the police system since Independence. "During the British era, police personnel wore slouch hats. In 1953, such hats were introduced for the armed forces, while regular police staff wore turbans. In 1973, when Devaraj Urs was the CM, the slouch hat was introduced for our police personnel. Since then, for nearly five decades, there had been no change," he said.

Parameshwara noted that there had been several demands over the years to change the cap design, but the proposal did not materialise for various reasons. "During the rains, it would become heavy and was not aesthetically appealing. Even in 2015, when I was home minister, there was a proposal for change, but it could not materialise for various reasons," he recalled. This time, when the proposal resurfaced, senior officials examined cap designs used in other states and presented several options, he said. "The chief minister (Siddaramaiah) personally chose the blue cap design. On behalf of the department, I congratulate him. Today is a historic day for the Karnataka Police," Parameshwara said. "As soon as the personnel put on the new caps, they looked smarter and more confident. It has instilled a sense of equality—that there is no difference between officers and constables," he added. (Note: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by The Daily Jagran and has been published through a syndicated feed. Source - PTI)


