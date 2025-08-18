- By Deeksha Gour
- Mon, 18 Aug 2025 11:55 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Dharwad, Kodagu Schools Closed: Heavy rains have forced the district administrations of Dharwad, Uttara Kannada and Kodagu to declare holidays for all schools and colleges on Tuesday, August 19. The order covers anganwadis, primary and high schools and pre-university colleges, with officials stressing that the step has been taken as a precaution to ensure the safety of students.
Karnataka School Colleges Holiday August 19: Dharwad Schools Closed On Tuesday
In Dharwad district, rain has been lashing for the past two to three days. Deputy Commissioner Divya Prabhu announced the closure of all educational institutions across the district, adding that lost classes will be compensated by adjusting them on upcoming general holidays. The administration has clarified that the order applies to all taluks of the district.
ALSO READ: Karnataka Weather Update: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert For Bengaluru, Other Districts Till August 23; Check Forecast
Karnataka: DC of Dharwad district declares a one-day holiday on 19.08.2025 for all schools and PU Colleges in Dharwad district, following continuous rain in the district. pic.twitter.com/TxKSBR7QRE— ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2025
Karnataka Schools Closed Tomorrow: Uttar Kannada School, Colleges Holiday August 19
Similarly, Uttara Kannada district has declared a holiday for schools and colleges, except in Mundgod taluk. Deputy Commissioner K. Lakshmipriya issued the directive following a red alert by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for the coastal taluks until Wednesday morning. She has also advised fishermen not to venture into the sea and warned residents, especially in Honnavar taluk, against going near rivers or water bodies.
ALSO READ: Bengaluru Hebbal Flyover Opening Causes Gridlock After Peak-Hour Inauguration, Netizens Express Anger
Karnataka School Holiday Tuesday: Kodagu Schools Closed Tomorrow
In Kodagu, an orange alert was issued on Monday, prompting officials to announce a holiday across all taluks. The order, according to the Deputy Commissioner, was taken keeping in mind both heavy rain forecasts and the strong winds expected in the district.
Karnataka Weather Update
Meanwhile, heavy rainfall has disrupted normal life in parts of Haveri, Gadag, Uttara Kannada, Davangere and Dharwad, causing waterlogging and damage to houses. In Uttara Kannada, reports confirmed that seven houses were completely damaged and three others partially affected due to incessant rain.