Hassan Shocker: A man was arrested for killing a woman in Karnataka's Hassan district on Wednesday. The accused, a jilted lover, drove her car into the lake with the intention of killing her. NDTV reports that the 32-year-old woman was sitting in a car when the accused drove the vehicle into a lake in the Chandanahalli area.

The accused was angry over the rejection of his love proposal. As she turned down his proposal, he drowned his car in the lake, in which she died. The driver swam out of the lake.

Jilted Lover Attempts to Paint Incident As An Accident

After the incident, the accused claimed that it was an accident. However, the police arrested him considering suspicious circumstances.

The victim, Shweta, died in the incident that took place on Wednesday in the Chandanahalli area. She was living with her parents after the separation from her husband.

The accused is identified as Ravi, a married man, who met Shweta many years ago at work. He was attempting to lure her into becoming his girlfriend. Ravi also pledged that he would leave his wife he she accepts his proposal.