- By Deeksha Gour
- Wed, 27 Aug 2025 11:25 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Karnataka Weather: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Coastal Karnataka, warning of extremely heavy rainfall over the next few days. The weather department has said that intense showers, along with strong winds, are expected to disrupt normal life until September 2.
Karnataka Weather: Widespread Showers Across State
On Wednesday, several parts of Karnataka, including Bengaluru, witnessed heavy showers that slowed traffic in key areas. The state capital recorded 4.3 mm of rain between 9 AM and 5:30 PM. Coastal districts such as Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada were among the worst affected, with continuous downpours leading to an ‘orange’ alert. Rainfall was also reported in Belagavi, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, Shivamogga, Vijayapura, Tumakuru and Mysuru.
Weather Forecast For Coastal Karnataka
According to the IMD, weather warnings issued on August 27 pointed to extremely heavy rain and strong surface winds on Wednesday, followed by very heavy rainfall on Thursday. From August 29 onwards, heavy rain is expected to persist across the coastal belt until September 2. “On August 27, extremely heavy rainfall is likely over Coastal Karnataka and Telangana, with intense showers expected to impact daily life and travel,” the IMD said in a post on X.
Alerts And Wind Warnings
The IMD has placed an ‘orange’ alert for multiple regions across the state until August 29, including Malnad, north interior and south interior Karnataka. Wind speeds of 30-40 kmph are forecast in north interior districts until August 28 and similar conditions are likely in the southern interior region until August 29.
Bengaluru Weather Forecast
For Bengaluru, the Met department has predicted cloudy skies with light to moderate rain or thundershowers in the next 12 hours. Winds of 30-40 kmph are expected, with maximum and minimum temperatures hovering around 28 degrees Celsius and 20 degrees Celsius respectively.
National Forecast
The IMD has also forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall on Thursday across Chhattisgarh, Madhya Maharashtra, Uttarakhand and Coastal Karnataka. Parts of East Rajasthan, Gujarat, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Interior Karnataka, Kerala, Konkan and Goa are also likely to experience heavy showers. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are expected in isolated places including Bihar, Jharkhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep.