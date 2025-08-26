Hyderabad Rave Party Busted: Hyderabad police have busted a late-night rave party in Kondapur, uncovering a drug racket that spread across Telangana and Karnataka. The raid, carried out on Sunday by the anti-narcotics task force EAGLE along with Cyberabad Police, led to the seizure of cocaine, MDMA and Ecstasy tablets.

According to officials, six individuals were arrested. Among them were two peddlers from Andhra Pradesh, a 20-year-old engineering student from Bengaluru identified as Chandhan who acted as a courier and three users including a housewife, a wine shop worker and a software engineer. The team seized 20 grams of cocaine, three grams of MDMA and eight Ecstasy pills during the operation.

Investigators have named Rahul alias Sonu from Bengaluru as the primary supplier. He is currently absconding and efforts are on to locate him. Another accused, Teja, allegedly arranged venues by renting apartments across Hyderabad and hosted parties where drugs were distributed and consumed.

Police revealed that the contraband was purchased from Bengaluru and concealed inside skin-whitening injection boxes to escape detection. Consumers pooled money, which was then routed through several bank accounts linked to Rahul before the drugs reached Hyderabad.

Repeat Offenders In The Racket

Among those arrested is Vikram, a repeat offender with a history of drug cases. Earlier in January 2024, he was caught at Idalwai Toll Plaza in Nizamabad with 12 grams of cocaine smuggled from Delhi. That case had links to Nigerian suppliers named Mike and Rahul, and Vikram was jailed at the time.