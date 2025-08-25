A man from Kerala filed the nomination for the upcoming vice presidential elections with fake signatures of MPs as proposers and seconders for his bid. The official found the nomination to be fake and rejected it. According to a report by India Today, the candidate has been identified as Joemon Joseph, who filed nomination papers with signatures of 22 MPs from the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha each. None of these MPs had authorised or signed the documents.

The case of forged nomination was found during the scrutiny of nominations after August 21, the filing deadline. The officials rejected the nomination upon confirmation that MPs did not know they were listed as endorsers. There were a total of 68 nominations from 46 candidates. Out of these 28 documents from 19 were rejected in the initial stage, followed by the rejection of others on August 22, except of NDA's CP Radhakrishnan and INDIA's B Sudershan Reddy.

The report stated that the matter was referred to the Rajya Sabha Secretariat, which will take action against the forgery by Joseph. The vice presidential elections were necessitated by the sudden mid-term resignation of former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. Dhakhar resigned from the office on July 21, citing health reasons. In his resignation letter, he stated that based on medical advice, he will be giving preference to his health.

Thereafter, the Election Commission prepared the Electoral College and announced to hold the polls on September 9. The last date of nomination filing was August 21. While the BJP-led NDA has fielded Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishan, belonging to Tamil Nadu, as its candidate, the opposition INDIA bloc has pitted former Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy against him.