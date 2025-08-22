Nearly a month into an abrupt resignation announcement, former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has kept a low profile, away from public view. His resignation had come as a shock to the treasury and opposition alike, especially because of the timing, as it was the first day of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament.

Since then, the opposition has been questioning his whereabouts and targeting government for not giving a ceremonial farewell to the man holding second-highes constitutional office in India.

News agency PTI reported that Dhankhar is keeping himself busy playing table tennis and practising yoga. His interest in table tennis started when he was the Governor of West Bengal, before becoming the Vice President on August 22.

He plays table tennis with his well-wishers and VP Enclave staff members. "Even after returning from tours, he used to play table tennis with his staff members," a person aware of his routine told PTI.

Dhankhar's resignation on July 22, followed by several speculative reports, gave impetus to rumours about a fallout between him and the government, which allegedly led to his resignation.

The opposition has since then picked up the issue, despite a sour experience of parliamentary relations with Dhankhar during his tenure as VP. Dhankhar became the first VP in India's history to face a no-confidence motion brought by the very opposition.