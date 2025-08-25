Kerala Weather Update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday stated that several districts of Kerala are likely to witness light to heavy rainfall for the next four days. The weather department stated that the coastal regions are set to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms and gusty winds. It further stated that continuous rainfall is expected to provide relief from the heat by reducing the maximum temperature by two to four degrees Celsius. However, the rainfall is also likely to lead to issues like waterlogging and power outages in several cities. The weather department has advised the residents to follow the guidelines and limit their outings to avoid any inconveniences.

Kerala weather: Rain expected for next four days

- August 26: The weather department stated that several cities, including Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod, are set to witness heavy rainfall, along with thunderstorms and gusty winds.

ALSO READ: Kerala Man Files Nomination For Vice President Election With Fake MPs' Signatures, Rejected

- August 27: Heavy rain likely in Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod. The residents of these districts are set to witness cloudy skies for most parts of days.

- August 28: The IMD stated that Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod are expected to receive moderate to heavy rainfall.

- August 29: The residents of Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod are likely to witness heavy rainfall, along with thunderstorms and gusty winds with speeds of 50 to 60 kmph.

ALSO READ: Joy Banerjee, Bengali Actor-Turned Politician Passes Away At 62 After Battling Pneumonia

Apart from this, the weather department also stated that the Kannur and Kasaragod districts are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall in the late hours of Monday. The IMD has advised the fishermen to limit their financial activities and maintain a distance from the water bodies to avoid inconveniences. Apart from Kerala, several other states, including Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu, are set to witness rainfall for the next few days.