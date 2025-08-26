Kochi Metro Update: Haryana-based Systra MVA Consulting India Pvt Ltd has commenced the DPR preparation for the Kochi Metro Phase 3 extension project from Aluva to Angamaly, said Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) here on Monday.

The Detailed Project Report (DPR), prepared at a cost of Rs 1.03 crore, is expected to be submitted in six months time period.

"The initial work of extending the metro to Angamaly via Kochi airport has now commenced. The Central and State governments have already approved the DPR study for the metro third phase, which will ensure world-class travel facilities to the people in Aluv-Angamaly sector and the growth of this region," KMRL Managing Director Loknath Behera said.