- By Shibra Arshad
- Sat, 23 Aug 2025 02:03 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Kolkata Traffic Advisory On Sunday: Residents in Kolkata city will have to face traffic diversion near Vidyasagar Setu as the traffic police have issued an advisory in the wake of scheduled repair work of the bridge.
Motorists using Vidyasagar Setu will have to opt for an alternate option on Sunday. August 24, due to the closure of the bridge.
The Kolkata traffic police have announced a complete halt to vehicular movement on the bridge for a straight 16 hours from 5 am to 9 pm on Sunday. The police have requested the commuters to plan their journey accordingly, keeping the change in route in mind that can affect travel time.
Why Vidyasagar Setu Is Closed On Sunday
The Vidyasagar Setu is closed on Sunday because of the repair and maintenance work. The shutdown of the Vidyasagar Setu is necessary for several works on the bridge, which include:
- Lifting and placing steel portal beams
- Replacing stay and down cables
- Repairing bridge bearings
This work is being carried out by the Hooghly River Bridge Commissioners (HRBC) as part of the bridge's ongoing rehabilitation efforts.
Vidyasagar Setu Closure On Sunday: List Of Routes To Use
As the Vidyasagar Setu will remain shut for a straight 16 hours on Sunday from 5 am to 9 pm, the Kolkata traffic police has issued a list of alternate routes to be used during the closure.
Here are the alternate routes-
1. From AJC Bose Road/Zeerut Island to Vidyasagar Setu: Take Hastings Crossing → St. Georges Gate Road → Strand Road → Howrah Bridge.
2. From J&N Island to Vidyasagar Setu: Take 11 Furlong Gate → Hastings Crossing → St. Georges Gate Road → Strand Road → Howrah Bridge.
3. From CGR Road/Khidderpore: Take Hastings Crossing → St. Georges Gate Road → Strand Road → Howrah Bridge.
4. From K.P. Road: Take 11 Furlong Gate → KP Road → Red Road → Howrah Bridge.
ALSO READ: Odisha Shocker: 8-Year-Old Spends Night In School With Head Stuck In Window Grill After Staff Locks Her Inside
Kolkata Traffic Advisory To Commuters
The temporary closure of Vidyasagar Setu is anticipated to cause significant traffic snarls on the roads of South and Central Kolkata on Sunday. Commuters travelling to and from Howrah are advised to leave early as the closure of the bridge is anticipated to increase the travel time.