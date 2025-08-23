Kolkata Traffic Advisory On Sunday: Residents in Kolkata city will have to face traffic diversion near Vidyasagar Setu as the traffic police have issued an advisory in the wake of scheduled repair work of the bridge.

Motorists using Vidyasagar Setu will have to opt for an alternate option on Sunday. August 24, due to the closure of the bridge.

The Kolkata traffic police have announced a complete halt to vehicular movement on the bridge for a straight 16 hours from 5 am to 9 pm on Sunday. The police have requested the commuters to plan their journey accordingly, keeping the change in route in mind that can affect travel time.