- By Nidhi Giri
- Thu, 21 Aug 2025 03:30 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Kolkata Weather Alert: Kolkata saw heavy rain on Thursday morning. As the day progresses, the city is likely to see thunderstorm activity. Additionally, all South Bengal districts have been put under a yellow alert for the day. The Alipore Meteorological Department has forecast light to moderate rain in Kolkata over the next three days.
"An upper air cyclonic circulation lies over north Odisha and adjoining Gangetic West Bengal at 5.8 km above mean sea level. The monsoon trough now passes through Jaisalmer, Kota, Datia, Sidhi, Ranchi, Bankura, Digha and thence southeastwards to eastcentral Bay of Bengal and extends upto 1.5 km above mean sea level," RMC, Kolkata stated in its bulletin on Thursday.
Under influence of the above meteorological condition, light to moderate rainfall at most places over West Bengal with heavy to very heavy rainfall at one or two places over some districts very likely to occur during next two days," RMC, Kolkata, added.
South Bengal Weather
The weather body has put all South Bengal districts on a yellow alert on Thursday. Heavy rain is likely in South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore. On Friday, heavy downpour will occur in North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, East Burdwan, Murshidabad and Nadia. The wind is likely to blow at speeds of 30 to 40 kmph. Heavy rain is also forecast in West Burdwan, Jhargram and Bankura on Saturday.
North Bengal Weather
As per the weather body, thunderstorm activity will occur in North Bengal over the next few days. Thunderstorm alerts are in place for all Northern districts. On Thursday, heavy rain is expected in Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar. Meanwhile, heavy downpour is likely in Jalpaiguri on Friday. Over the weekend, South Dinajpur and Malda will witness heavy showers. Similar conditions will occur in Jalpaiguri and Kalimpong.