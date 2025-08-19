- By Aditya Jha
- Tue, 19 Aug 2025 03:43 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Kota-Bundi Airport: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday announced that the cabinet has approved the development of much-awaited Green Field Airport in Rajasthan's Kota. While providing details, he stated that the project will be built with an estimated cost of Rs 1,507 crores, adding that the capacity of the airport will be 20 lakh passengers per year.
"The cabinet has approved the development of Green Field Airport- the Kota-Bundi Airport in Rajasthan at an estimated cost of Rs 1,507 crores... The Terminal building spans an area of 20,000 sqm with a 3200 metre long runway. 20 lakh passengers per year will be its capacity," Ashwini Vaishnaw announced.
ALSO READ: Bihar Health Dept Announces New Health Sub-Centres, Dialysis Portal For Govt Hospitals | Details
The project includes construction of a Terminal Building spanning an area of 20,000 sqm capable of handling 1000 Peak Hour Passengers (PHP) with annual capacity of 2 Million Passengers Per Annum (MPPA), Runway 11/29 of dimensions 3200m x 45m, Apron with 07 parking bays for A-321 type aircraft, two Link Taxiways, ATC cum Technical Block, Fire Station, car park and allied works.
Kota's prominence in educational and industrial sectors makes the Greenfield Airport a critical infrastructure project, aimed at addressing the anticipated traffic growth in the region.
ALSO READ: Why Putin Never Moves His Right Arm While Walking: From Medical Theories To Cold War Intelligence Training Manuals
The existing Kota Airport is under the ownership of Airports Authority of India (AAI). It comprises a runway (08/26) of dimensions 1220 m x 38 m, suitable for Code 'B' aircraft (such as DO-228), and an apron capable of accommodating two such aircraft.
(Updates to follow)